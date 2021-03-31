Justin Fields: I think I’m different from past Ohio State quarterbacks

Getty Images

Ohio State has not been known for producing high-quality quarterbacks.

Justin Fields could start to turn that perception around.

While Dwayne Haskins is still young, he’s the latest flop out of Columbus, with Washington releasing him before the end of his second season with the club. The Football Team selected Haskins at No. 15 overall in 2019.

Fields is expected to be a first-round pick in next month’s draft. After impressing during his Pro Day workout, the quarterback said he wasn’t sure why his school has struggled to produce NFL starters at his position.

“I don’t know those guys personally. I don’t know their work ethic. I don’t know what they were taught,” Fields said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I know what Dwayne was taught was a little similar to what coach [Ryan] Day was teaching me. But in all honesty, I think I’m different than those guys. I know my work ethic is unmatched, and just my dedication and passion to wanting to be great is just another level.

“In terms of the past quarterbacks, I can’t control that. The only similarity that me and those guys have is that we wore the same uniform. So if they want to say that, then that’s on them. I’m going to focus on myself and focus on continuing to get better in every aspect of the game.”

Fields played eight games in the pandemic-shortened season for Ohio State, throwing for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 383 yards and five TDs en route to being named the 2020 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.