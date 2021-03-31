Kyle Pitts had an outstanding workout at Florida’s Pro Day

Getty Images

A couple of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft got a chance to show off for NFL scouts on Wednesday and both of them impressed.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may have solidified his spot as the top player at that position with a 4.38 40-yard dash, an 11-foot broad jump, and a 41-inch vertical leap while working out at LSU. Kyle Pitts has little competition at the tight end rankings and his workout at Florida’s Pro Day won’t change that.

The 6’5″, 245-pound Pitts was timed at 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, a broad jump of 10’9″ and a 33.5-inch vertical leap. His wingspan was also measured at over 83 inches, which is longer than any other wide receiver or tight end who was measured at the Combine in the last 20 years.

Pitts will certainly be the first tight end taken in April. His size, speed, and ability to create mismatches for defenses makes him a strong contender to be the first non-quarterback taken as well.