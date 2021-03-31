Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are interested in him at No. 4

Getty Images

It isn’t often that a tight end is a Top 5 pick in the NFL draft, but it also isn’t often that a tight end is as good as Kyle Pitts.

Pitts, who won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football last season at Florida, turned in a sensational workout today. Afterward, he said the Falcons have shown interest in picking him with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

“I did talk to them on Zoom a couple times,” Pitts said. “I talked to them again today. They said they have interest in me. After today we’ll get together on another Zoom and they’ll try to learn more about me. I feel like they’re pretty interested. It would be a dream come true to be Top 5 or be the first non-quarterback to come off the board, so that’s something I look forward to in the draft.”

The first three picks in the draft — owned by the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers — will certainly be quarterbacks. But Pitts may very well go fourth. That would be a bold move by the Falcons, but one they are surely considering.