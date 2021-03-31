Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson reach 21

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 13 Texans at Bears
Getty Images

Attorney Tony Buzbee had promised 20 assault lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The number has now reached 21.

Via multiple reports, the civil complaints filed against Watson have increased from 19, with two more new lawsuits.

The legal process will unfold with Watson eventually responding to these complaints. One possibility will be to file a motion to dismiss one or more the cases, based on the decision by all plaintiffs to proceed under a pseudonym. Attorney Rusty Hardin has complained on multiple occasions about the fact that the plaintiffs have proceeded anonymously, which could be a clue that an initial attempt to attack these cases on that basis could happen.

If the lawsuits proceed through trial, the litigation could take two full years, or more. Eventually, the NFL will have to decide whether to place Watson on paid leave while the 21 cases (and counting, possibly) work their way through the court system.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson reach 21

  1. I know the rule of thumb is innocent until proven guilty, but 21 different cases against Watson, and it’s really hard to believe that he is innocent.

  2. They should’ve traded him for a king’s ransom while they had the chance. This Houston we’re talking about however, so this is par for the course.

  3. Still a cash grab no matter which way you slice it. That attorney refusing to divulge anything to HPD is curious to say the least.

  4. It’s as big of a mistake to automatically assume guilt/liability based upon 21 separate civil lawsuits as it is to assume innocence because the plaintiffs’ lawyer failed to submit evidence to the Houston Police Dept.

  5. Maybe he can keep It in the courts for his NFL career……

    The question is……Is the this guy a serial predator…..

    This is getting a little surreal ……..

  6. Let’s just say for a second that a whole lot of “funny business” occurred. That’s a 100% guarantee, regardless of whether you want to believe any of the women.

    As a celebrity that people love & embrace, do ya think he might try to escape before it’s too late & all of it comes into the light?

    Say… Suddenly decide you will go on a crusade against the team in public? Hmm.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.