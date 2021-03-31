Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson reach 21

Getty Images

Attorney Tony Buzbee had promised 20 assault lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The number has now reached 21.

Via multiple reports, the civil complaints filed against Watson have increased from 19, with two more new lawsuits.

The legal process will unfold with Watson eventually responding to these complaints. One possibility will be to file a motion to dismiss one or more the cases, based on the decision by all plaintiffs to proceed under a pseudonym. Attorney Rusty Hardin has complained on multiple occasions about the fact that the plaintiffs have proceeded anonymously, which could be a clue that an initial attempt to attack these cases on that basis could happen.

If the lawsuits proceed through trial, the litigation could take two full years, or more. Eventually, the NFL will have to decide whether to place Watson on paid leave while the 21 cases (and counting, possibly) work their way through the court system.