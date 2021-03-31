Leonard Fournette hopes “misunderstood” Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers re-signed Leonard Fournette, he became the second-to-last significant player on last season’s championship team to return to Tampa Bay for 2021. And he’s hoping the last player re-signs, too.

Fournette said Antonio Brown, who is now the only player who got significant playing time on the 2020 Buccaneers not under contract to the 2021 Buccaneers, comes to terms with the team.

“I hope he comes back,” Fournette said. “Guys like that, you need around. He’s just I think misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says the team has made it clear to Brown that there’s a contract waiting for him if he wants to sign it. His teammates want him back, too. The only question is whether Brown thinks he can get a better deal elsewhere.