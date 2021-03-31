Malik Jackson: If Jadeveon Clowney wants to hop on board with Browns, come on board

Getty Images

The Browns added veteran Malik Jackson on a one-year deal to help upgrade their defensive line.

They could also sign Jadeveon Clowney for that same purpose, having brought in the defensive end for a visit earlier this month.

But on Wednesday, Jackson said he doesn’t feel like he needs to sell Clowney on coming to Cleveland, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 last season.

“It’s one of those things that the team speaks for itself and what we’re trying to build speaks for itself,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “If you want to hop on board, come hop on board. I understand the free agency market isn’t probably what he wants, but things are bigger than monetary value and you get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future.”

Jackson also wasn’t shy about terming the Browns a Super Bowl contender. It’s a statement that might seem farfetched to attach to Cleveland, but the club was one of the final eight teams alive in the playoffs and gave Kansas City all it could handle.

“If you’re not saying your team’s going to the Super Bowl, then you’re wrong,” Jackson said. “You have to have those expectations that you want to meet.”

With the Browns finishing 11-5 last season in their first year under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the bar has been raised. After spending a pair of years in Philadelphia, Jackson is looking forward to being in Cleveland in 2021.

“I’m excited to be able to help turn a culture around that’s already been turned around and be able to say I helped that team go even further than they did before,” he said. “That’s what I’m excited about, just trying to etch this team in history.”