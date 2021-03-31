Mark Ingram: Unless you look at my birth certificate, you can’t tell I’m 31

Getty Images

Mark Ingram is a 31-year-old running back who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Texans earlier this month.

He rushed for 1,000 yards with the Ravens in 2019. But then in 2020, the club put him on the back burner in favor of younger running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Ingram finished fourth on the league’s top rushing team — behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dobbins, and Edwards — with 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 11 games with nine starts.

Despite heading into his 11th season, Ingram was optimistic about his future in his introductory Texans press conference.

“I still feel like my best football is ahead of me,” Ingram said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Unless you look at my birth certificate, you can’t tell I’m 31 years old. I feel like my game has a lot left in the tank and I’m excited to prove that.”

Ingram’s teammate, David Johnson, recently said he thinks having a stable of running backs with him, Ingram, and Phillip Lindsay will be a good thing for a 17-game season. All three backs will have something to prove in head coach David Culley’s first season in Houston.