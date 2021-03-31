Mike Zimmer appears unconcerned about Danielle Hunter’s injury, contract

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter reportedly isn’t happy with the contract he signed in 2018. Hunter’s position, though, is complicated by the fact that he’s rehabbing a neck injury that kept him out of the 2020 season.

Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he has not talked to the two-time Pro Bowler this offseason, but the Vikings coach appears unconcerned about Hunter’s injury or the star player’s mindset.

“Well, I know he’s talked to Andre [Patterson, co-defensive coordinator and line coach],” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Star Tribune reports. “I have not talked to him. He’s been sending back videos of his workouts, and they’re very, very impressive. So we’re excited to get him back on the field.”

Hunter’s’ deal averages $14.4 million per year, ranking 17th among edge rushers. According to the story from Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, as of two weeks ago, Hunter had not ruled out a holdout or a trade demand.

Zimmer did not address Hunter’s contract situation or a potential holdout, according to Craig.

“He’s a great team guy; he’s a terrific player,” Zimmer said. “And he’s one of the best people that I’ve been around in professional football.”

The Vikings missed Hunter last season.

Hunter, 26, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019 after making 14.5 sacks in each season. He has 54.5 sacks since the Vikings made him a third-round choice in 2015.