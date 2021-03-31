NFL owners approve Dan Snyder’s debt waiver and buy-out of co-owners

Getty Images

NFL owners approved a $450 million debt waiver for Daniel Snyder and buy-out of his three limited partners, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports. The vote was 32-0.

Snyder now controls all equity in the Washington Football Team franchise.

The NFL’s finance committee already had given its OK to the debt waiver.

Snyder’s purchase ends a bitter dispute between Synder and his limited partners.

PFT has reported Snyder will pay in the ballpark of $950 million to purchase the ownership shares held by Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman, who, together, owned just over 40 percent of the team.

Snyder purchased the team for $900 million in 1999, and it now is worth an estimated $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.