NFL teams get to check out Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday

Teams interested in seeing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the field will get their chance for the first time in a long time on Thursday.

Chase opted out of playing for LSU during the 2020 season, so their Pro Day workout will give him a chance to show that the time off hasn’t hurt his football ability. As of now, that time off hasn’t done much to hurt his draft stock.

Chase is generally ranked at or very near the top of the list of wide receivers available this year, so Thursday’s workout will either cement that ranking or lead teams picking early in the first round to consider other options to improve their passing game.

In 24 games for the Tigers, Chase caught 107 passes for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns.

One of Chase’s former teammates won’t be showing off his skills. Linebacker Jabril Cox won’t work out due to a hamstring strain and told teams that he plans to hold a workout once he’s fully recovered in a couple of weeks.