Offseason programs to begin with remote work, in-person work is expected

The NFL was fully remote during 2020 offseason programs, but they do not expect that to be the case this offseason.

Earlier this week, the NFL told teams that offseason programs can begin on April 19 without offering any word on whether they will include in-person work. On Wednesday, they moved on to that important piece of information.

PFT has obtained a copy of the memo that the league sent to all teams informing them that programs will be conducted remotely when they start next month. The league also said that it does not anticipate the programs being virtual throughout the entire offseason.

Given the ongoing pandemeic, any in-person portions of the offseason program will not look like past editions but the exact nature of the protocols that will be in place have not been announced at this point.