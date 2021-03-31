Phillip Lindsay appreciative that Broncos let him leave

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay is grateful to the Broncos — grateful for giving him an opportunity and grateful they have given him an opportunity elsewhere.

The running back signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and rushed for 1,037 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl honors. The Broncos, though, fazed Lindsay out of their plans, signing Melvin Gordon a year ago and Mike Boone this offseason.

So Lindsay asked for and received a chance to become a free agent, with the Broncos rescinding the $2.133 million tender. Lindsay signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

“[It] definitely was a whirlwind of things, different points of views on certain things, but in the end, everything worked out how it’s supposed to work out,” Lindsay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “I’m a full believer in that. Nothing but respect for George [Paton]. I think that he’s going to be a great G.M. there in Denver. I think what he did for me was he was able to let me go. When I was pretty much stuck on the tender, it was harder for teams to come get me, because they were nervous they were going to be matched. When we came to a mutual agreement, it helped me find a different destination that was going to fit me better at this moment in my career.”

Lindsay isn’t the only back in Houston, with David Johnson and Mark Ingram also in the fold.

Lindsay is coming off his least productive season, with only 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown.