Report: Bears voted against 17-game schedule

Getty Images

NFL owners approved moving to a 17-game regular season schedule in a vote on Tuesday, but it was reportedly not a unanimous decision.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports that Bears chairman George McCaskey voted against adding another game to the schedule. It is the first report of a no vote on the move, which also includes cutting the preseason down to three games and creates a provision that every team must play at least one international game every eight years.

There is no word on what motivated the vote and the Bears did not respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

With the change in place, the Bears will now have a road trip to Las Vegas added to their schedule for the 2021 season.