Report: Jordan Hicks accepts pay cut to stay with Cardinals

Linebacker Jordan Hicks accepted a pay cut to remain with the Cardinals for 2021, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Hicks signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, a deal that included $20 million guaranteed the first two years. His contract called for a $5 million base salary this year with a $1 million roster bonus.

Hicks was scheduled to count $9 million against the cap in 2021.

The restructuring will reduce the cap charge by $3 million this season, according to Balzer. Hicks’ base salary now is $2 million with another $1 million available via per-game roster bonuses.

Hicks, 28, has started all 32 games in his two seasons in Arizona. He has 268 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.