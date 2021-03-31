Robert Kraft: We have to solidify QB position one way or another

Getty Images

The first year of life without Tom Brady was a rough one for the Patriots as they slumped to 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The team has been busy signing free agents that they hope will allow them to rebound in 2021, but there’s one key spot where they haven’t added any players Cam Newton re-signed with the team and to join Jarrett Stidham on a quarterback depth chart that looks the same way it did last season.

It’s not a duo that has anyone convinced that the Patriots should feel comfortable about the position. Team owner Robert Kraft said on Wednesday that he thinks circumstances have worked against both players before adding that the team knows it is a spot that needs to be solidified.

“We have a situation where at this point in time we’re trying to do what the best thing for us is,” Kraft said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com. “Not sure Cam had proper weapons around him. Not sure Jarrett hasn’t really gotten fair shot. . . . This isn’t something where you get algebraic formulas. Think of all the people who passed on Tom Brady. One way or another have to get that position solidified.”

At No. 15 in the first round, the Patriots may have to trade up to have a shot at one of the quarterbacks regarded as the top players in this draft but, as Kraft notes, they’ve had some success later in the draft as well. Assuming they don’t make a deal for a veteran before the draft, their choice on that front will be watched closely in New England and around the league.