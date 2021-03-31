Seahawks extend Tyler Lockett

Getty Images

The Seahawks are locking up Tyler Lockett for the prime of his career.

Lockett and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal is reportedly for $69.2 million over four years, with $37 million guaranteed, although those numbers need more context to give a complete view of what the contract means for the Seahawks. It’s highly likely that the deal reduces Lockett’s 2021 cap hit, as the Seahawks need to create cap space this season and Lockett had been slated to count $14.95 million against the salary cap this year.

The 28-year-old Lockett has been with the Seahawks since they selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. Last year he had a career-high 100 catches but a career-low 10.5 yards per catch. He totaled 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With Lockett now under contract well into his 30s and D.K. Metcalf having two years left on his rookie deal, the Seahawks have a good chance of keeping a good pair of receivers playing together for years to come.