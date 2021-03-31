Taylor Heinicke thinks it’ll be “a fun battle” with Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has signed three quarterbacks to contracts this offseason.

Taylor Heinicke signed a two-year deal, Kyle Allen signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, and Ryan Fitzpatrick joined the team on a one-year contract. Heinicke was the first to sign, but just about everyone bumped him to No. 2 on the depth chart once Fitzpatrick arrived in town.

In a conversation with the team’s website, Heinicke said he’s not in that group because he isn’t ceding the starting job to his new teammate.

“It’s going to be a fun battle,” Heinicke said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “We’re going to hopefully help each other. I’m looking forward to picking his brain, getting better as a quarterback in that way, and whatever unfolds, unfolds. But, again, I’m excited for the addition, I’m excited for this offense that we’ve put together.”

Heinicke will likely start the season watching that offense from the sideline, but both his history and Fitzpatrick’s history make it clear that things can play out differently than planned.