Tom Brady has a tattoo, too (not really)

@TomBrady

On Tuesday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians unveiled a huge back tattoo commemorating the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV championship. On Wednesday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady unveiled one of his own.

But not really.

Retweeting the image of Arians’ tattoo, Brady said, “I decided to get one too.” The Brady tweet includes images of his left leg, edited to create the impression that he has a tattoo of Arians lifting a Bud Light during the infamous trophy-tossing boat parade.

It’s another example of the humor that Brady brings to social media, a refreshing break from his football-robot image.

Meanwhile, someone will definitely get the Arians-raising-a-beer tattoo now.