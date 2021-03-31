Week Four of preseason will now be a bye week

Getty Images

With only three preseason games, the preseason nevertheless will begin when it usually does.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said Tuesday that what was the fourth week of the preseason will now be a bye week. This means that there will be two weeks between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season.

Under the four-game preseason, all teams typically played the final exhibition contest on Thursday, two days before the roster cuts from 90 to 53.

With three weeks in the preseason, the NFL apparently will try to maximize viewership by clustering the games on weekends.