Buccaneers will pick up Vita Vea’s fifth-year option

The Buccaneers have made keeping the band together for 2021 their top offseason goal and they’re moving to make sure they’ll have some of the band around in 2022 as well.

General Manager Jason Licht told reporters at a Thursday press conference that the Bucs will exercise their option on defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s contract for a fifth season. Vea was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Under current rules, that option will be guaranteed once it is officially exercised. Vea would make $7.638 million next year under the option.

Vea missed the final 11 games of the regular season and the first two games of the postseason after fracturing his ankle, but returned to play in the NFC title game and Super Bowl LV. He has 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks since joining the Bucs.