Chiefs signing Michael Burton

The Chiefs are signing free agent fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

Burton will replace Anthony Sherman, who retired earlier this offseason.

Burton, 29, spent last season with the Saints, playing 15 games with four starts. He saw action on 208 offensive snaps and 132 on special teams.

He had 11 touches for 46 yards in 2020.

Burton entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Lions in 2015. He spent two seasons in Detroit, two in Chicago, one in Washington and one in New Orleans.

He has played 80 games with 17 starts and has 28 career touches for 110 yards and a touchdown.