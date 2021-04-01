Chris Reed to sign with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have added another veteran to their offensive line.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis is signing guard Chris Reed to a one-year veteran benefit deal.

Reed spent last season as Carolina’s left guard, starting 14 games for the club. The Panthers claimed him off waivers in December 2019 after the offensive lineman had spent most of the season with the Dolphins. He appeared in five games for Miami.

Reed began his career with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2015. He played 25 games for the club in three seasons with eight starts.

The Colts have now addressed their offensive line this offseason by adding Reed, Sam Tevi, and Julién Davenport.