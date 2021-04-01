Corn Elder visiting with Lions

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions could add some more depth to their secondary soon.

Cornerback Corn Elder is visiting with the club on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Elder just finished his fourth season in the league. Selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, he’s appeared in 30 games for the club with one start. His most defensive playing time came in 2020 when he was on the field for 39 percent of the unit’s snaps. He also played 35 percent of special teams snaps last season.

Elder also spent part of the 2019 season on the Giants practice squad, but Carolina re-signed him to its active roster midway through the year.