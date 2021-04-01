Dean Spanos’ sister asks court to force sale of Chargers

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT
Orange County Register Archive
Getty Images

Dea Spanos Berberian, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, is going to court in an attempt to force the team to be sold.

Berberian is the sister of Dean Spanos, who is often described as the Chargers’ owner but only owns 15 percent of the franchise. Berberian also owns 15 percent, as do their other two siblings, and 36 percent is owned by the Spanos family trust. Berberian says the trust is deeply in debt and can’t afford the charitable contributions it has pledged, and the only way to pay off that debt is to sell the team.

Dean refuses to consider a sale of the Trust’s Interest of the Chargers, insisting that the Co-Trustees continue to borrow more and more, and to force the charities and beneficiaries to wait for years and to ‘hope’ while Dean speculates further on a football team,” Berberian’s court filing said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Dean has failed to present any plan to address the Trust’s bleak financial picture, because there is no other plan than the one urged by [Berberian]. Dean simply refuses to discuss it. . . . His plan is hope.”

Berberian says the trust’s debts and expenses exceed $353 million. Although Berberian says her brother has agreed to retain an investment bank at the end of the 2024 season to find a new owner, she says the debt is piling up and the trust can’t wait that long.

The court filing suggests that the Chargers may be particularly attractive to a new owner right now, after the NFL announced lucrative new 10-year TV deals, and mentions Jeff Bezos as someone who might be interested in buying the team.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Dean Spanos’ sister asks court to force sale of Chargers

  3. This can’t be true. I call BS. The media told us moving to LA was the best move the chargers could make and Spanos would make a fortune

  5. The Chargers have been one of the teams with the lowest revenue generated in football for a long time. Sell it anyway and let someone come in and turn that into a big important franchise. The other owners don’t look to kindly on them to begin with because they bring in a lot less to the pot they all share and still get more in return.

  6. I mean, if the trust is in debt because it has pledged more money than it can afford, maybe the issue isn’t lack of income…

  7. This has to be an April Fools joke. Hopefully it isn’t. Bring back the Bolts to San Diego.

  8. We here in Los Angeles know very little about Dean Spanos and he has no presence or profile here.
    The origins of this dispute go back to the team’s days in San Diego and is largely a personal family matter.
    The upshot of this is what we already know from San Diego: Dean Spanos is a lousy businessman.

  10. It’s almost impossible not to make money with an NFL team but the Spanos clan just might be the exception to the rule. But lots of oddities in those statements, including why would the Trust still be promising charitable contributions if they are deeply in debt?

  11. 30 other NFL team owners should have beat her to the punch beat her to the punch before the Chargers left San Diego.

  13. Maybe they should cut the charitable part out? Oh, I forgot, trusts are ways to launder and move money around in a tax free setting.

  14. Everyone tried telling Spanos that it was a mistake to move to LA, I guess we were all wrong

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.