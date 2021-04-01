DeAndre Carter signs with Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced the signing of a football player on Thursday afternoon.

Wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter is the new addition to the roster. The team did not reveal any terms of the deal in the announcement of the signing.

Carter bounced around several teams after going undrafted in 2015 and made his regular season debut with the Eagles in 2018. He was claimed off of waivers by the Texans later that year and remained with the team until he was claimed off of waivers by the Bears last season.

All told, Carter has 34 catches for 386 yards, an average of 9.3 yards per punt return, and an average of 21.8 yards per kickoff return.