Dolphins signing John Jenkins

Defensive tackle John Jenkins is headed back to the Dolphins.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Dolphins are signing Jenkins as a free agent. It is a one-year deal for the nine-year veteran.

Jenkins played all 16 games for the Dolphins during the 2019 season and then moved onto a second stint with the Bears last year. He appeared in 11 games and recorded 21 tackles while playing a reserve role in Chicago.

Jenkins entered the league as a 2013 third-round pick of the Saints and moved on to the Seahawks, his first tour in Chicago, and a year with the Giants.

The Dolphins have also signed defensive tackle Adam Butler this offseason while Davon Godchaux left for the Patriots.