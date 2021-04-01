Falcons sign Jonathan Bullard, re-sign Steven Means

Getty Images

The Falcons have made a few moves to bolster their depth up front.

Atlanta has re-signed defensive end Steven Means and signed defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deals. The club also announced the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews on Thursday.

Means has been in the league since 2013, and received the most playing time of his career in 2020. He played all 16 games for the first time, starting 11. He had 38 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, six QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles last season.

Bullard appeared in six games for Seattle last year, playing 10 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps. He’s played in 61 games with 11 starts over the course of his career, with his first three seasons coming in Chicago and his fourth in Arizona. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his career.

Andrews appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season with four starts.