Falcons will play home game in London

The Falcons will serve as the home team in an October game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the team announced Thursday.

The NFL will announce the exact date of the game as well as the Falcons’ non-divisional opponent when it releases the 2021 schedule in May. The Lions, Patriots, Jets, Eagles and the Washington Football Team are the Falcons’ home games outside the division.

That means the Falcons will play two preseason homes games and seven regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. Falcons season ticket holders will receive a credit for the lost home game.

The NFL announced this week that beginning in 2022 every team will play a home game outside the United States at least once every eight years as part of the league’s International Series. Additional teams, such as the Jaguars, may volunteer to play more international games than required.

The Falcons’ previously played in London in 2014, facing the Lions.

Starting in 2005, the NFL has played four regular-season games in Mexico City, six in Toronto and 28 in London. The league canceled its international games in 2020 because of the pandemic.