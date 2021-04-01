Family says girl injured in Britt Reid crash is slowly getting better, still has long road ahead

Getty Images

The 5-year-old girl who was badly injured when the car she was sitting in was hit by a car driven by Britt Reid is making some progress in recovery.

Ariel Young’s aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote on the GoFundMe page the family has organized that Young has shown some improvement.

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery,” the statement said. “Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you.”

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was an assistant coach for the Chiefs at the time of the crash, which took place days before the Super Bowl. Britt Reid did not attend the Super Bowl and is no longer employed by the team. Reid, who has a previous DUI conviction, admitted he had been drinking before the crash. Authorities said in early February that it could take 30 to 60 days to determine whether charges will be filed.