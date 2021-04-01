Jason Licht: Tom Brady’s knee rehab “going very well”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had knee surgery after winning Super Bowl LV and it sounds like everyone is pleased with how his recovery is unfolding.

General Manager Jason Licht touched on Brady’s condition during a Thursday press conference and said that the quarterback is on the right track as he makes his way toward the 2021 season.

“I talked to him last week,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I know things are going well. I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don’t want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well.”

While Licht resisted naming any dates, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in February that Brady should be ready in time for 7-on-7 work in June. It’s not clear if that work will be taking place, although word from the league this week was that in-person activities are expected to take place at some point this offseason.