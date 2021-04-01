John Mara: Last few years have been brutal for Giants, time to start winning

Getty Images

The New York Giants haven’t sniffed a winning season since 2016 and the routine is getting a bit old for team president John Mara.

“It’s been a very difficult four- or five-year period for us,” Mara said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’m tired of the losing and having a postseason press conference trying to explain what went wrong and why I think we’re making progress.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, but it’s been brutal the last few years. We’re looking forward to turning it around and not having to make excuses for why we haven’t done it.”

The Giants haven’t won more than six games in any of the last four seasons. They’ve made the playoffs just once in the past nine seasons when they went 11-5 in 2016. They haven’t won the NFC East since 2011 when they last won a Super Bowl under head coach Tom Coughlin. Despite only six wins last year, the Giants remained in the playoff chase until the end of the season because the NFC East was terrible with only seven wins needed to claim the crown.

New York has been aggressive in free agency this year with big additions in wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson. Kyle Rudolph and Ifeadi Odenigbo have also signed with the Giants after their time came to an end in Minnesota.

Mara said the investment will need to start paying off for the Giants.

“It’s time for us to start winning,” Mara said. “That’s one of the reasons we spent the money we did.”

The addition of Golladay will help the Giants know if they have enough in quarterback Daniel Jones by giving him a productive weapon at receiver. He’ll help replace the production lost by the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. two years ago and the release of Golden Tate this offseason.