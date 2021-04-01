Johnathan Abram: Raiders defense will make strides in 2021

Getty Images

The Raiders have made some significant changes to their defense heading into 2021, starting with hiring coordinator Gus Bradley.

Since head coach Jon Gruden’s return in 2018, the team’s defense has been its weakest point — finishing 32nd, 24th, and 30th in points allowed.

But adding Bradley and signing players like Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson, third-year safety Johnathan Abram is optimistic about the unit heading into 2021.

“We’re going to make strides. As a whole, as a group. As DBs, linebackers, D-Line … the entire core,” Abram said, via Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The biggest thing, we’ve just got to buy in, play for each other, play for the silver and black, and we’re going to be OK.”

Abram is a part of that core that needs to significantly improve in the upcoming season to turn the Raiders into a team that can make the postseason.