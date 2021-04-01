Josh Reynolds: I’m excited to bring a deep-ball threat to the Titans

Getty Images

After spending his first four seasons with the Rams, wide receiver Josh Reynolds signed with the Titans on a one-year deal.

Reynolds had been productive, but not the lead option in the Los Angeles offense.

But in Tennessee, Reynolds is looking to step up and fill the void created through departures in free agency.

“At this point of my career, I’m trying to create a name for myself,” Reynolds said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I think with Corey Davis leaving, I think I can go in and fit that role pretty good.”

One aspect of that will likely be catching more deep shots, which is something Reynolds didn’t have as much of a chance to do in L.A.

“Since getting to the league I haven’t been able to put that on display much so I’m extremely excited to get with [Ryan] Tannehill,” Reynolds said with a smile. “Maybe get a couple of more deep balls. Tannehill, he likes to throw them deep. I’m excited to bring that deep ball and 50-50 ball threat to the Titans.”

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Reynolds has 113 career receptions for 1,450 yards with nine touchdowns.