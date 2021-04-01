Karl Joseph visits with Steelers

Getty Images

Free agent safety Karl Joseph met with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph appeared in 14 games with the Browns last season, starting eight. He saw action on 660 defensive snaps and 106 on special teams.

Joseph totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception and four pass breakups in 2020.

The Steelers need depth behind starters Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds.

The Raiders made Joseph the 14th overall choice in 2016, and he spent four seasons with the club. Joseph appeared in 49 games with 41 starts with the Raiders and recorded 236 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.