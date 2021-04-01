Kyle Pitts now working on getting back into football shape, not Combine shape

Getty Images

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts acknowledged after his outstanding Pro Day that everyone in the football world knows but can often get overlooked this time of year: Being in shape to sprint and jump in shorts isn’t the same thing as being in shape to play football.

So Pitts said that now that he doesn’t need to run another timed 40-yard dash or have his vertical jump or broad jump measured, he can focus his offseason training on being the best football player he can be when his rookie season starts in five months.

“I feel like I did pretty well performing. . . . I PR’d [set a personal record] in everything I was training for,” Pitts said, via the Miami Herald. “I guess the next step is the draft. Putting my head down, being back in football shape. I was in Combine shape. Now it’s getting ready for the next level.”

Teams believed to be interested in Pitts include the Falcons at No. 4, Bengals at No. 5 and Dolphins at No. 6.