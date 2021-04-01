Kyle Trask hopes to change perception that he’s not mobile enough

Getty Images

In college football a quarterback’s sacks count toward his rushing total, and Kyle Trask finished his Florida career with an official stat line of 133 carries for 58 yards. But Trask hopes those rushing stats don’t make NFL teams think he can’t move in the pocket.

At Florida’s Pro Day, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Trask said on NFL Network that he hoped he moved around well enough in drills to make teams think he can get the job done in avoiding the pass rush.

“Just from people I’ve talked to, the perception is someone who’s not very mobile or can’t move around in the pocket,” Trask said. “That was one of the main things I wanted to focus on out here, show my burst out of the pocket, my intricate pocket movements that can really help my game.”

Trask said the team that drafts him is going to get a competitor.

“Someone that’s going to come to work every single day, never going to complain, show up on time, put in the extra work and be a great teammate,” Trask said.

In a draft that has five first-round quarterback prospects (Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones), Trask is widely regarded as the No. 6 quarterback prospect and perhaps the only quarterback who will be selected on the second day of the draft.