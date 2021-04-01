L.J. Fort re-signing with Ravens

Getty Images

Linebacker L.J. Fort is remaining with the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they have re-signed Fort on Thursday afternoon. It’s a one-year contract for the veteran.

Fort joined the Ravens in September 2019 after being released by the Eagles four games into a three-year contract with the team. He has appeared in 26 games the last two seasons and started 16 of them. He has 53 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and returned one of those fumbles for a score in Week 2 of last season.

The Ravens also re-signed linebacker Chris Board a pair of edge rushers — Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee — earlier in free agency and they have not brought in any new players at the position this offseason.