Malcolm Butler: “Kind of amazing” to play home games where I first became known

Getty Images

The first time many people became aware of Malcolm Butler was late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Butler was playing for the Patriots when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goalline as the Seahawks were trying for a go-ahead touchdown. Butler was an undrafted rookie that year and would go on to win another Super Bowl with the Patriots two years later before getting benched in a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles after the 2017 season.

Butler signed with the Titans as a free agent after that game and spent three years with the Titans before getting released this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, which means his home stadium will now be the spot where he made his first big NFL splash. Butler said that wasn’t on his mind when he signed, but it’s something he appreciates now.

“I actually wasn’t really thinking about it like that,” Butler said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “A lot of people have just been mentioning it to me over and over, though and it is kind of crazy that I’ll be playing a lot of home games where I first became well known and made one of the best plays in Super Bowl history. It’s kind of amazing.”

While the stadium wasn’t a factor in his decision, Butler said that the presence of players like Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins helped convince him to join the NFC West squad’s pursuit of its own signature Super Bowl moment.