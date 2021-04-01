Mike Zimmer draws comparisons to Kevin Stefanski for new OC Klint Kubiak

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will have a third different offensive coordinator in as many seasons as Klint Kubiak takes over the role his father, Gary, held last season.

The elder Kubiak returned to a role as offensive coordinator last year for the Vikings as prior coordinator Kevin Stefanski was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns after the 2019 season

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that he sees similarities between the way Klint Kubiak operates when compared to Stefanski.

“Klint, he’s a lot like how Kevin was when he was there,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He’s very detailed. He brings up the subject that they want to discuss [in offensive meetings]. He’ll have his opinions. He’ll listen to the other guys’ opinions in the room and then kind of go from there.”

Klint served as quarterbacks coach under Stefanski for one season in 2019 before Stefanski left the team. He remained in the same role last season as Gary took over the coordinator role for one season before announcing his retirement.

Klint was an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos from 2016-2018. He joined the team during his father’s last season with the team as head coach and remained on the staff under head coach Vance Joseph for two seasons.

It will be Klint’s first time running an offense during his career. Stefanski was a first-time play-caller as well when he ascended to the role of offensive coordinator late in the 2018 season after the firing of John DeFilippo.

“He’s done a good job,” Zimmer said. “Everybody’s going to wonder what it’s going to be like when you’re a first-time play-caller, but at the end of the day every one of us was always a first-time play caller at one point.”