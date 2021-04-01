NFL does data deal with Genius Sports

Getty Images

Sportsradar is out. Genius Sports is in.

Via Sportico.com, the NFL will award to Genius Sports the exclusive ability to distribute gambling data to sports books.

As recently explained, the data-rights deal became a priority after the league struck new TV deals. Terms of the new arrangement have not yet been disclosed; the league reportedly was looking for more than $100 million per year and possibly as much as $250 million annually.

The NFL will acquire an equity stake in Genius Sports. The league already has an equity interest in Sportsradar, it’s soon-to-be-former data-rights partner.

“This is just one piece of a multi-faceted strategy around sports betting,” NFL senior vice president for media strategy and business development Kevin LaForce told Sportico. “It showed up in our media conversations and it’s going to show up in our sponsorship conversations. It’s increasingly a growing and comprehensive plan. This is a key component of it.”

Genius Sports, based in London, recently named former Turner Sports president David Levy as the company’s chairman.