Report: Bucs, Antonio Brown aren’t close on deal

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the team has made offers to wide receiver Antonio Brown and will “see how it goes” in terms of bringing him back for the 2021 season.

As of now, it doesn’t appear to be going in the direction of a reunion.

On Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that there were discussions this week beween the two sides, but they haven’t resulted in progress toward a deal. Per the report, the two sides are not close in terms of how much money Brown would make this year.

Brown made $2 million while playing half the season for the Buccaneers last year. He caught 45 passes for 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Brown has heard from other teams as well, but the lack of a deal suggests no one is throwing the desired amount of money Brown’s way in free agency.