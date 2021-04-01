Sean Davis signing with Colts

Getty Imags

Sean Davis has found a new team.

The safety is signing with the Colts on a one-year contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the former Steeler was visiting with Indianapolis. He previously had a visit with Buffalo during free agency.

Davis spent his first five seasons with the Steelers, playing 64 games with the club with 42 starts. He has five career interceptions and 21 passes defensed to go along with his 259 total tackles.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games, mainly playing special teams. Though he signed a one-year contract with Washington during the offseason, the Football Team released him at the start of the regular season. He re-signed with Pittsburgh and played the year with the club.

Davis joins Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, and George Odum among the Colts’ safeties.