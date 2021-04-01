Steelers sign Jarvis Miller

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mathew Sexton wasn’t the only undrafted rookie from 2020 to land a spot on the Steelers roster on Wednesday.

In addition to signing Sexton, the Steelers announced that they have also signed linebacker Jarvis Miller.

Miller played for Penn State from 2016 to 2018 and then played for the University of Massachusetts as a graduate transfer in 2019. He worked out at UMass’ Pro Day and did well enough to get a look from Pittsburgh.

Miller had 83 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and two sacks during his time at the two schools.

The Steelers previously signed another undrafted member of the 2020 class. Wide receiver Tyler Simmons caught their eye after working out at Georgia’s Pro Day.