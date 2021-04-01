T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 1, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Every so often, a rumor will pop up that former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could unretire and get back to football.

But as Colts owner Jim Irsay put it back in February, Luck is “more retired now than he was a year and a half ago.”

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has also consistently stated that Luck isn’t returning, after the QB stunned the NFL world by hanging up his cleats in Aug. 2019. But during his Thursday press conference, Hilton disclosed that he leaned on Luck for advice as a free agent.

Through those conversations, Hilton recognizes Luck “is having the time of his life” in retirement.

“Probably need to stop talking to him so much. He might make me retire. He’s making me kind of jealous,” Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

Hilton is back with the Colts on a one-year deal, noting to reporters on Thursday that he took less money to remain in Indianapolis.

The receiver will turn 32 in November and said he’ll evaluate whether or not to keep playing beyond 2021 following the season.

“My decision to retire will [hinge on] whether I want to go play with my kids,” Hilton said.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement

  1. After making well over 150+ million dollars in like 6yrs of playing in the NFL (minus all the many many many weeks he missed due to being out injured) I’m sure the guy is “living it up” “living the life” somewhere in his post football life. I would be to if I made more than I could ever spend or count in just 6yra of playing a game I didn’t even like which is why he was able to walk away from it. Do you see 28yr old Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, Joe Montana etc walking away from the game at age 28? Heck they’d of played for free till they were at least 35 easy. Luck had the talent but he didn’t have the heart or passion the game takes. He loves the game for what it brought him he didn’t play because he loved it. Those guys never make it long term.

  2. I’d think being young and very rich with no constraining job would be very attractive to most everyone.

  3. hawkkiller says:
    April 1, 2021 at 11:18 am
    After making well over 150+ million dollars in like 6yrs of playing in the NFL (minus all the many many many weeks he missed due to being out injured) I’m sure the guy is “living it up” “living the life” somewhere in his post football life. I would be to if I made more than I could ever spend or count in just 6yra of playing a game I didn’t even like which is why he was able to walk away from it. Do you see 28yr old Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, Joe Montana etc walking away from the game at age 28? Heck they’d of played for free till they were at least 35 easy. Luck had the talent but he didn’t have the heart or passion the game takes. He loves the game for what it brought him he didn’t play because he loved it. Those guys never make it long term.
    ________________________________________

    Disagree. Admittedly, in his early years he ran a little to much with reckless abandon. However, the Colts invested in skill players a little too much, at the expense of drafting quality offensive lineman. The last two years and counting, they have one of the best O-lines in the NFL. He took a beating. Hindsight is 20/20. I would never question his his heart, passion, or toughness. He earned every dollar he made. Wishing him a healthy retirement.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.