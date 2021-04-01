Washington, Brandon Scherff haven’t talked about a long-term contract

Getty Images

Washington guard Brandon Scherff moved quickly to sign his franchise tag tender last month, but not much else has happened on the contractual front.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that the team is “most certainly interested” in a long-term deal with a player that played out last season on the tag, but that conversations about such a contract have yet to begin.

“Well, that situation hasn’t changed. We’ve got Brandon signed right now, and we’ll see how things go as we go forward,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We haven’t talked since he signed.”

Scherff is in line to make over $18 million under the terms of the tag and more attention may be paid to his contract once the team gets through the draft.