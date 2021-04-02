Bengals well represented as Penei Sewell impresses at Pro Day

Getty Images

Quarterbacks could be the first four picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which means the Bengals, picking fifth, may have their choice of all the non-quarterbacks. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell could be their man.

The Bengals, who spent the first overall pick in last year’s draft on quarterback Joe Burrow only to see him get injured behind a shaky offensive line, sent their top two decision makers (director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor) to Oregon’s Pro Day today. Sewell looked good.

Sewell measured at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, and according to NFL Media he had a 5.09-second 40-yard dash, a 28-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 1-inch broad jump, plus 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Those are all good numbers.

At just 20 years old, Sewell may still have room to grow and improve as an athlete, but he showed today that he’s already very much an NFL athlete. He was also one of the best linemen in college football the last two years, and no one should be surprised if he’s a Top 5 pick.