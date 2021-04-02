Kolton Miller was “surprised” to receive extension after third season

USA TODAY Sports

Kolton Miller is one of the first members of the 2018 draft class to receive a contract extension, officially inking the deal that comes with a reported $42.6 million guaranteed on Friday.

Miller just became eligible for a new contract following the conclusion of the 2020 season, as he’d finished his third year. He admitted on Friday that wasn’t expecting to be approached about a new contract so soon.

“I was actually surprised coming out of Year Three, coming into Year Four,” Miller said in his press conference. “You dream about this when you’re a little kid and through the season. But I’m excited — definitely excited — to continue my career here, continue to work hard and prove the coaches, prove this team that I’m invested and I’m going to continue to get better.”

The Raiders didn’t need to extend Miller now. As a former first-round pick, he was essentially under contract through 2022 with the fifth-year option. But the Raiders elected to forego that route and sign him early. That gives Miller more financial security now, and potentially could save Las Vegas some money down the road if the market value for left tackles continues to rise.

Miller struggled in his rookie year while battling a knee injury. But he’s performed well over the last two years, starting all 16 games in 2019 and 14 contests in 2020.

With center Rodney Hudson traded to Arizona, Miller is now one of the leaders on Las Vegas’ offensive line. It’s a job he feels ready for.

“I try to get together as much as I can with the younger guys. I try to get in extra work. I try to lead by example,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to take this team to the next level and I’m going to do all I can to do that.”