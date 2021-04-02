Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson will be serving a suspension to open a season for the second year in a row.

According to multiple reports, Lawson has been suspended two games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was suspended for the opening game last year for using his helmet as a weapon during the final game of the 2019 season.

Lawson re-signed with the Raiders last month. It will be his third season with the club and eighth NFL season overall.

Lawson had 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack, and a fumble recovery during his first two years with the team.