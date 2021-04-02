NFL names LeCharles Bentley senior advisor of player performance and development

Getty Images

Former NFL center LeCharles Bentley has landed a job in the league office.

The NFL announced on Friday that Bentley has been named senior advisor of player performance and development. He will advise executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and work with youth, high school, and international football programs on teaching proper football techniques.

“I’m honored to be able to use cutting-edge research and data to assist leadership at the NFL in player protection and risk reduction throughout all levels of football.” Bentley said in a statement. “Under the leadership of Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent, along with head coaches around the NFL, we are committed to growing and enhancing the game of football all over the world.”

Bentley was a 2002 second-round pick of the Saints and made two Pro Bowls in New Orleans before signing with the Browns as a free agent in 2006. He tore his patellar tendon in training camp and then developed a staph infection that led to the end of his playing career. Bentley sued the Browns due to the conditions at the facility where he contracted the infection and the two sides settled in 2012.