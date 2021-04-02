Report: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had minor thumb surgery

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had minor surgery on the thumb of his throwing hand last month, according to Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Stafford said in February that he had a partially torn UCL in his right thumb. The procedure would presumably to address that injury prior to his first season with the Rams. The injured thumb was one of many ailments Stafford was dealing with through his final season with the Detroit Lions.

“I mean, this past year was bad,” Stafford said. “I had the partially torn UCL in my right thumb, I tore my UCL on my left elbow on the second to last play of the Houston game that nobody knew about, trying to stiff arm a guy. That’s why I started wearing a sleeve on my left arm because I had all sorts of tape underneath it, just to hold it in place. I broke my cartilage on my eighth rib in Green Bay. I also tore something [in the back of] my left knee. And then I had a subtalar, right ankle sprain.”

Stafford isn’t expected to miss any offseason work because of the surgery.

Stafford still managed to throw for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Lions despite the injuries.